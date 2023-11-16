Rising Indie Pop Rockers, Chateaux Noir, Release Dreamy New Single “Too Sensitive”

Chateaux Noir Press Pic for "Too Sensitive" Too Sensitive Cover Art from Chateaux Noir

Can a broken heart do more than just heal? This is a question that Los Angeles based indie pop duo Chateaux Noir pens in their latest release, “Too Sensitive.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can a broken heart do more than just heal? This is a question that Los Angeles based indie pop duo Chateaux Noir pens in their latest release, “Too Sensitive.” Born out of lead singer Jon Benward’s open and honest lyrics about introspection and self appreciation, the track delivers an emotionally driven experience that focuses on Benward’s deepest fears of fragility, both emotionally and physically.Listen to “Too Sensitive” now:Chateaux Noir is a marriage of sorts. A combination of sonic change and aesthetic rebirth. San Diego based guitarist Devin Chance and vocalist Jon Benward came together in 2018 to create a rhythmic feeling that returns to the heart and soul of what dance hall influenced disco pop is supposed to feel like: energetic and uplifting. The two had typical industry backgrounds that defined most of the hungry teens eager to make a name for themselves in the alternative rock/punk influenced music community; a series of high school bands turned serious, a couple of small yet successful independent tours after that and the rest being history.In addition to the new song, the duo are planning to release a self-titled EP which touches on the concept of love and the more personal side of what it means to forge genuine human connections in a world which seems to have forgotten how to do so. Mixing elements of funk influenced guitars with big pop choruses, the upcoming EP personifies the band’s growth with a style and musical proficiency that truly puts them in a league of their own.Stay tuned for new music, tour dates and more from Chateaux Noir.For more on Chateaux Noir, visit:Visit Thump Records:

Chateaux Noir “Too Sensitive”