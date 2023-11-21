San Diego Hip Hop Trio, Sky Tower Click, Release Inspirational Sophomore Album, Came A Long Way
Following the success of their debut album, Sky Tower Click return with another compilation of positively charged music, Came A Long Way, on Thump Records.
Memorable hooks, engaging melodies and bass that thumps the speakers.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of their debut album, San Diego rap collective, Sky Tower Click, return with another compilation of positively charged music, Came A Long Way, on Thump Records. The album showcases the combined talent of its three members alongside appearances by the legendary Kokane, R&B hearthrob KEVINRAY, and CJG.
Listen to their latest single, “Came A Long Way” featuring Kokane, now:
https://open.spotify.com/track/3dmaPACawb0FSfU0rpkb9T?si=edbec579ffc0496b
Based out of San Diego, the three artists, Mackvillin, Nasty-O & Hustle Mac, believe their strength is in their complimentary styles. Not adhering to one format, or a set expectations, the trio seem to effortlessly tap into each other's energy, while still staying true to themselves.
“The overall tone of the album reminds me of exactly why I fell in love with West Coast hip hop,” says Nasty-O. “Memorable hooks, engaging melodies and bass that thumps the speakers.”
The new album delivers a modern feel to the Legendary West Coast Vibe, building on the fire beats by producers Mackvillin & Delano Sounds, the new songs play like a greatest hits album.
