Monday, February 12

The Boldt Decision’s impact on Indigenous rights, 50 years later

Fifty years ago, a federal judge in Western Washington issued a decision that dramatically improved the economic – and legal – prospects of Indigenous nations within the state. U.S. District Judge George Hugo Boldt ruled on Feb. 12, 1974, that Native Americans were entitled to half the salmon catch in the state because of treaties signed a century before. It was a key decision in the long-running Fish Wars that had rocked Washington for decades. The case, United States vs. Washington, is considered by experts one of the most comprehensive and complex legal fights in the history of Native American law, not only forcing the U.S. to keep promises in signed treaties but also affirming in U.S. law that tribes are sovereign nations. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Ted S. Warren)

A proposed bottle-deposit bill in Washington would help the environment — and low-income communities

Billions of bottles and cans flow through the American economy every year, from the squeezable plastic of Poland Springs to the crisp pop tabs of OLIPOP. Most of these containers end up in public and household recycling bins, but in a constellation of 10 states, including California and Oregon, many will go to redemption centers, where residents can receive 5 or 10 cents per bottle upon return. Now, an 11th state is considering a bottle bill. Like most bottle bills, Washington’s HB 2144 is primarily a piece of environmental legislation, created to reduce litter and landfill waste. But this bill goes further: It acknowledges that the vast majority of bottles are collected by people who return drink containers for informal income. Continue reading at High Country News. (Erin X. Wong)

Rep. My-Linh Thai: Recognizing Lunar New Year: A Celebration of Inclusion and Healing

As Washington prepares to usher in the Year of the Dragon this Lunar New Year, I find myself reflecting on the complex tapestry of our community. This vibrant celebration, observed by billions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, shines a light on the richness and diversity that our communities contribute to the American fabric. Yet, celebrating Lunar New Year also compels us to acknowledge the historical shadows that persist—stark reminders of the need for greater understanding and inclusion. The history of Asian Americans in the United States is, unfortunately, marred by exclusion and prejudice. Continue reading at NW Asian Weekly.

Axios

Why Washington’s dancers want a “strippers’ bill of rights”

Capital Press

Judge grants Snake River dam litigation stay through 2028

Columbian

Vancouver Police Department lauds year-old body cam program, but some critics still wary

Washington state drinking water, hydropower at risk as Pacific Northwest snowpack shrinks

The Daily News

Longview library to up ESL programs as local Spanish speakers increase



Everett Herald

Navy plans frigate shuffle to increase military ships in Everett

At aerospace gathering in Lynnwood, Boeing urges workers to ‘speak up’

Comment: Better use for your gift-card balances than companies (Alvarado, Trudeau)

Comment: Lawmakers see pool of cash in unspent gift cards

Comment: Lawmakers dismiss concerns for well-being of boys, men (Hunt, Ramos, Bateman, Doglio)

Comment: More work remains to improve law enforcement culture (Lovick)

Letter: Octopus farms should be banned before they open in state

Editorial: Boeing safety failures draw more eyes on its jets

High Country News

News Tribune

State trooper, Thurston County jail accused of mistreating woman who suffered brain bleed

Clergy reporting, stripper safety and fake images ban. Here’s what passed in the WA Legislature this week (Pedersen, Gregerson, Orwall, Berry, Saldaña, Frame)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Seattle City Council answers call to recognize Lunar New Year

Puget Sound Business Journal

Pay-transparency rules could expand to millions of workers

Home prices up in Seattle area in January, with largest gain in Kitsap

Here’s what analysts expect for the housing market after a tough 2023

Seattle Times

For the first time in decades, number of kids in King County drops

King County pleaded for help from the Legislature. Olympia said no (Nobles, Randall, Pedersen)

Students rally for more representative classes, staff in Seattle schools

Financial literacy may become a graduation requirement for students

SPD’s woman employees describe harassment, discrimination in report

A Seattle suburb known for affordability becomes example of U.S. debate on homelessness

Editorial: Don’t delay legislation on high-potency cannabis (Davis, Salomon, Robinson)

Editorial: The Boldt decision’s enduring legacy, 50 years on

Opinion: The ‘terrifying’ teen hit-and-run case shows: We still need locks

Opinion: End ‘juvenile points’ sentencing that disproportionately harms Indigenous people

Sol De Yakima

Cámara de Representantes de WA aprueba elecciones locales en años pares (Paul, Mena, Gregerson)

South Whidbey Record

Letter: Lawmakers need to understand ferry needs

Spokesman Review

Spokane’s ‘normal’ snowpack drops 38% in the last year

Cheers! Accelerated liquor license bill advances through the Washington Senate (Keiser)

Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber

Workforce housing project receives $2 million boost

Washington Post

Colleges, students and states reeling from FAFSA setbacks

Medicaid’s prescription for health includes food and housing in some states

Earth breached a feared level of warming over the past year. Are we doomed?

WA State Standard

WA Democrats ditch bill repealing voter-backed cap on property tax hikes (Pedersen, Jinkins)

Controversial proposal to regulate hospital mergers advances in Legislature (Randall, Kuderer, Dhingra)

Estimates show capital gains tax repeal draining billions from Washington budget (Robinson)

Yakima Herald-Republic

Water is a component of Yakima plan to respond to climate change

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Parents of woman killed by falling crane in Seattle fight to improve safety laws

Fentanyl education in schools: Unanimous support one new bill is seeing from House lawmakers (Riccelli)

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Bill requiring AEDs in gyms unanimously passes Senate (Hunt)

New bill would force clergy to report child abuse, neglect (Frame)

‘Self-centered act’: WSP suggests charges for I-5 protesters

Behind the scenes: Troopers crack down on dangerous drivers from above

Washington is only state providing tax-payer funded lawyers to tenants facing eviction

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle’s payroll tax proposal scrutinized as businesses demand usage clarity

Washington State Senate pays tribute to former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

KUOW Public Radio

Controversial energy project moves closer to breaking ground

In Tacoma, some volunteers chafe at ‘toothless’ police oversight role

Passing bills, bills, bills: Highlights from week 5 in the WA Legislature (Pedersen)

Seattle Police is a ‘good old boys club’ where women struggle to get ahead, report says

NW Public Radio

Bellingham’s Immigration Advisory Board being evaluated

Clarkston homeless facing another move as camp is forced to close

Cascadia Daily News

Biden’s No. 2 in agriculture promotes aquaculture’s next generation at Northwest Indian College

Crosscut

My Edmonds News

Town hall meeting with 21st District lawmakers Feb. 17 at Kamiak HS (Ortiz-Self, Peterson, Liias)

Shoreline Area News

Stanford bill funding more paraeducators in schools passes Senate (Stanford)

Senate passes Stanford bill to protect homeowners from losing equity (Stanford)

Waterland Blog

33rd District Town Hall will be Saturday, Feb. 17 at Highline College (Gregerson, Keiser, Orwall)