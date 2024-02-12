Monday, February 12
The Boldt Decision’s impact on Indigenous rights, 50 years later
Fifty years ago, a federal judge in Western Washington issued a decision that dramatically improved the economic – and legal – prospects of Indigenous nations within the state. U.S. District Judge George Hugo Boldt ruled on Feb. 12, 1974, that Native Americans were entitled to half the salmon catch in the state because of treaties signed a century before. It was a key decision in the long-running Fish Wars that had rocked Washington for decades. The case, United States vs. Washington, is considered by experts one of the most comprehensive and complex legal fights in the history of Native American law, not only forcing the U.S. to keep promises in signed treaties but also affirming in U.S. law that tribes are sovereign nations. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Ted S. Warren)
A proposed bottle-deposit bill in Washington would help the environment — and low-income communities
Billions of bottles and cans flow through the American economy every year, from the squeezable plastic of Poland Springs to the crisp pop tabs of OLIPOP. Most of these containers end up in public and household recycling bins, but in a constellation of 10 states, including California and Oregon, many will go to redemption centers, where residents can receive 5 or 10 cents per bottle upon return. Now, an 11th state is considering a bottle bill. Like most bottle bills, Washington’s HB 2144 is primarily a piece of environmental legislation, created to reduce litter and landfill waste. But this bill goes further: It acknowledges that the vast majority of bottles are collected by people who return drink containers for informal income. Continue reading at High Country News. (Erin X. Wong)
Rep. My-Linh Thai: Recognizing Lunar New Year: A Celebration of Inclusion and Healing
As Washington prepares to usher in the Year of the Dragon this Lunar New Year, I find myself reflecting on the complex tapestry of our community. This vibrant celebration, observed by billions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, shines a light on the richness and diversity that our communities contribute to the American fabric. Yet, celebrating Lunar New Year also compels us to acknowledge the historical shadows that persist—stark reminders of the need for greater understanding and inclusion. The history of Asian Americans in the United States is, unfortunately, marred by exclusion and prejudice. Continue reading at NW Asian Weekly.
