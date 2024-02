February 12, 2024

More than 35 years ago, Ralph Menzies robbed, kidnapped, and murdered Maurine Hunsaker. At the time, she was a single mother who worked at a convenience store.

For his heinous crimes, he was sentenced to death. It has taken all this time for Maurine’s family to find justice in this case.

Once all appeals had been exhausted, the Attorney General’s Office requested an execution warrant. But now, there are new developments in the case.

In this Legally Speaking segment, Assistant Solicitor General Erin Riley discusses the Menzies case as of 2/5/2024.