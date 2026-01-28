The Office of the Utah Attorney General Secures Guilty Plea in Securities Fraud and Money Laundering Case 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Weber County man has pleaded guilty to securities fraud and money laundering after admitting to a years-long course of conduct involving false investment representations and the misuse of investor funds.

James Curt Miller pleaded guilty in Utah’s Second District Court to one count of Securities Fraud and one count of Money Laundering, both second-degree felonies. The case was prosecuted by the Office of the Utah Attorney General (OAG).

According to court records, Miller’s misconduct started on or around February 2021, when he made false statements of material fact and omitted material information in connection with the offer or sale of securities. Those misrepresentations resulted in losses exceeding $10,000. Miller later admitted that he received and handled funds from that unlawful activity, knowing the money was proceeds of securities fraud.

The criminal information filed by the state detailed multiple felony counts stemming from Miller’s conduct from February 2021 to February 2023, including securities fraud, communications fraud, money laundering, the sale of unregistered securities, and acting as an unlicensed securities agent. Prosecutors alleged that Miller solicited money from victims under false pretenses—citing property refinancing, legal expenses, and medical needs—while instead diverting funds to cryptocurrency transactions and cash withdrawals.

On January 26, 2026, the Second District Court held Mr. Miller’s sentencing hearing. The judge sentenced Mr. Miller to 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison. The court will schedule a restitution hearing in the upcoming months. At that time, the court should enter an order for complete restitution covering losses associated with all charged conduct, including counts dismissed as part of the agreement.

Assistant Attorney General Shawn H. Robinson prosecuted the case on behalf of the OAG.