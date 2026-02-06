Utah Attorney General Launches New Section to Defend Federalism and State Sovereignty 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Office of the Utah Attorney General has unveiled an exciting new initiative: the Federalism and Strategic Litigation Section. This bold move enhances Utah’s ability to safeguard its sovereignty, defend its constitutional authority, and influence national legal battles.

Led by litigators Josh Cutler and Mark Gillespie—authorities in constitutional law and complex litigation—this new section is set to make a significant impact. Utah Attorney General Derek Brown highlighted the importance of federalism to the U.S. Constitution, and emphasized that federalism requires that states are ready and willing to defend their constitutional roles.

Attorney General Brown praised this new section for its combination of deep constitutional knowledge and strategic litigation expertise, stating it will allow Utah to be more proactive, coordinated, and effective in safeguarding Utah’s sovereignty. “This effort ensures that our voice is heard in critical legal disputes shaping policies beyond our borders,” he said.

With impressive backgrounds—including clerkships with the Utah Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as work at prominent law firms—Cutler and Gillespie bring invaluable experience to this initiative. The section will lead lawsuits and initiatives to maintain the constitutional balance between state and federal authority, coordinate multistate and amicus efforts, and vigorously represent Utah’s interests in high-stakes cases nationwide.