Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/26/26-1/30/26

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, January 26 

6:30 am: Legislative breakfast  

Salt Lake City 

9:30 am: Meeting with Utah Governor Spencer Cox 

Utah State Capitol  

10:00 am: NAAG Executive Committee Meeting 

Virtual  

12:15 pm: Legislative meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

Tuesday, January 27 

11:30 am: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

12:15 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

1:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

6:30 pm: Keynote Speech at Utah Crime Summit 

Thomas S. Monson Center 

Wednesday, January 28 

8:00 am: Constituent meeting 

Salt Lake County 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid 

12:00 pm: BYU Law Forum 

Brigham Young University 

2:00 pm: Meet with Child Protection Services Attorneys 

Provo, Utah 

3:30 pm: Meet with Utah County Commissioners 

Provo, Utah 

4:30 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual 

Thursday, January 29 

4:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Heber M. Wells Building 

Friday, January 30 

7:00 am: Rural Caucus meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

9:00 am: Meeting with Rep. Celeste Maloy 

Office of the Attorney General 

10:00 am: Legislative meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

10:30 am: Stakeholder meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

11:30 am: Lunch meeting with UTA Trustees and Executive Director 

