Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/26/26-1/30/26

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, January 26 6:30 am: Legislative breakfast Salt Lake City 9:30 am: Meeting with Utah Governor Spencer Cox Utah State Capitol 10:00 am: NAAG Executive Committee Meeting Virtual 12:15 pm: Legislative meeting Office of the Attorney General Tuesday, January 27 11:30 am: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 12:15 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 1:00 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 6:30 pm: Keynote Speech at Utah Crime Summit Thomas S. Monson Center Wednesday, January 28 8:00 am: Constituent meeting Salt Lake County 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Hybrid 12:00 pm: BYU Law Forum Brigham Young University 2:00 pm: Meet with Child Protection Services Attorneys Provo, Utah 3:30 pm: Meet with Utah County Commissioners Provo, Utah 4:30 pm: Major case briefing Virtual Thursday, January 29 4:00 pm: Legal briefing Heber M. Wells Building Friday, January 30 7:00 am: Rural Caucus meeting Utah State Capitol 9:00 am: Meeting with Rep. Celeste Maloy Office of the Attorney General 10:00 am: Legislative meeting Office of the Attorney General 10:30 am: Stakeholder meeting Utah State Capitol 11:30 am: Lunch meeting with UTA Trustees and Executive Director

