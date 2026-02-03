Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/26/26-1/30/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, January 26
6:30 am: Legislative breakfast
Salt Lake City
9:30 am: Meeting with Utah Governor Spencer Cox
Utah State Capitol
10:00 am: NAAG Executive Committee Meeting
Virtual
12:15 pm: Legislative meeting
Office of the Attorney General
Tuesday, January 27
11:30 am: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
12:15 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
1:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
6:30 pm: Keynote Speech at Utah Crime Summit
Thomas S. Monson Center
Wednesday, January 28
8:00 am: Constituent meeting
Salt Lake County
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
12:00 pm: BYU Law Forum
Brigham Young University
2:00 pm: Meet with Child Protection Services Attorneys
Provo, Utah
3:30 pm: Meet with Utah County Commissioners
Provo, Utah
4:30 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
Thursday, January 29
4:00 pm: Legal briefing
Heber M. Wells Building
Friday, January 30
7:00 am: Rural Caucus meeting
Utah State Capitol
9:00 am: Meeting with Rep. Celeste Maloy
Office of the Attorney General
10:00 am: Legislative meeting
Office of the Attorney General
10:30 am: Stakeholder meeting
Utah State Capitol
11:30 am: Lunch meeting with UTA Trustees and Executive Director
