House Passes Ortiz-Self Bill to Embrace Multilingualism

OLYMPIA – House Bill 1228, sponsored by Rep. Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo), unanimously passed the House of Representatives today. It marks a major step towards embracing multilingualism and cultural understanding in Washington. The bill strengthens Dual Language and Tribal Language programs, empowering multilingual educators to unlock students’ potential and prepare them for a globalized world.

Parents have been asking for dual language programs that begin at the elementary school level because they know this is best practice and supported by research. Multilingual graduates are highly sought-after due to their expanded career options, increased earning potential, and ability to bridge communities and ensure effective communication. This bill invests in our children’s future, preparing a globally competent workforce and fostering an inclusive society.

“The future of Washington is inclusive and serves all communities,” said Rep. Ortiz-Self. “That simply isn’t possible without multilingualism and fostering a sense of understanding with all cultures. Let’s nurture language diversity and unlock the potential of every child.”

House Bill 1228 advances to the Senate for further consideration. Learn more by clicking here or on the video below.