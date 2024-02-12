DEP's Deepwater Horizon Program Helps Fund Parker City Pier

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Parker City Pier:

As part of the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) early restoration program, the city of Parker submitted for and was selected to receive funding to construct a fishing pier for the public. This project was managed by DEP's Deepwater Horizon Program for design, permitting and construction of the pier. Construction of the pier began in March 2022 and was completed in January 2024.

"The City of Parker is very pleased that the State of Florida in partnership with DEP were instrumental in bringing the Parker City Pier project to fruition. A fishing pier for the citizens of Parker, the service members of Tyndall Air Force Base and others, has been a vision of the city for the better part of 20 years beginning with the former Mayor of Parker Brenda Hendricks," said Mayor Andrew Kelly. "The City is grateful for the focus and outcome that adds to the recovery of the area. Parker now joins so many other recovered areas so catastrophically damaged by Hurricane Michael and the Deepwater Horizon Spill with this spectacular addition to the gateway of the city."

The city of Parker received approximately $3.2 million in funding for construction of the new pier in Earl Gilbert Park. The pier is approximately 563 feet long with beautiful views of East Bay and will provide visitors with opportunities for recreational fishing, wildlife viewing and sunset watching.

"We could not be more proud of the dedication and hard work of all the partners including engineers, scientists, construction laborers and DEP’s Deepwater Horizon Program members that have joined together to create the Parker City Pier,” said Deputy Secretary for Ecosystems Restoration, Adam Blalock. “Residents and guests now have the opportunity to recreate and enjoy the East Bay waters.”

This project will enhance and increase public use and enjoyment of natural resources that were severely impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill that occurred on April 20, 2010.

Learn more regarding Florida’s response and restoration activities resulting from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.