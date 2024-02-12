East Coast Gaming Congress Convenes Current, Future Industry Leaders
EINPresswire.com/ -- The longest-running gaming conference in the United States has long been known as a forum of “Leaders Speaking to Leaders.” That message will be particularly resonant and relevant as the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress takes place April 17-18 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
“ECGC 27.0 will focus on ideas from industry leaders as to how to harness opportunities and address challenges in areas ranging from the convergence of igaming and ilottery to increased competition and beyond. These issues have never been more relevant, and our speakers can do more than articulate that vision. They can shape it,” said ECGC co-founder Michael Pollock.
“The best leaders know how to follow leaders, and we will have those leaders at the podium and in the audience,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, Chief Executive Officer of the Cooper Levenson law firm. “Since its founding in 1996, ECGC will be a place to listen, learn and share ideas.”
The following leaders will deliver keynote addresses:
James Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International & CEO, Seminole Gaming
David Cordish, CEO & Chairman, The Cordish Companies
Jay Dorris, President & CEO, PCI Gaming Authority
Tim Drehkoff, CEO, Rush Street Gaming
Soo Kim, Chairman, Bally’s Corporation
Bill Miller, President & Chief Executive Officer, American Gaming Association
Audrey Oswell, President/Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island
Ray Pineault, CEO, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment
Thomas Reeg, CEO, Caesars Entertainment
Anna Sainsbury, CEO & Co-Founder, GeoComply
Jay Snowden, CEO & President, Penn Entertainment
Additional speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming, including igaming, lotteries, new technologies and the view from Wall Street.
The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The cocktail reception on April 17 will honor the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.
Past ECGC speakers have included six sitting, former and acting governors of New Jersey, as well as all CEOs who have ever led the American Gaming Association. The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.
Register today. For more information, visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Donna Vecere
“ECGC 27.0 will focus on ideas from industry leaders as to how to harness opportunities and address challenges in areas ranging from the convergence of igaming and ilottery to increased competition and beyond. These issues have never been more relevant, and our speakers can do more than articulate that vision. They can shape it,” said ECGC co-founder Michael Pollock.
“The best leaders know how to follow leaders, and we will have those leaders at the podium and in the audience,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, Chief Executive Officer of the Cooper Levenson law firm. “Since its founding in 1996, ECGC will be a place to listen, learn and share ideas.”
The following leaders will deliver keynote addresses:
James Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International & CEO, Seminole Gaming
David Cordish, CEO & Chairman, The Cordish Companies
Jay Dorris, President & CEO, PCI Gaming Authority
Tim Drehkoff, CEO, Rush Street Gaming
Soo Kim, Chairman, Bally’s Corporation
Bill Miller, President & Chief Executive Officer, American Gaming Association
Audrey Oswell, President/Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island
Ray Pineault, CEO, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment
Thomas Reeg, CEO, Caesars Entertainment
Anna Sainsbury, CEO & Co-Founder, GeoComply
Jay Snowden, CEO & President, Penn Entertainment
Additional speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming, including igaming, lotteries, new technologies and the view from Wall Street.
The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The cocktail reception on April 17 will honor the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.
Past ECGC speakers have included six sitting, former and acting governors of New Jersey, as well as all CEOs who have ever led the American Gaming Association. The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.
Register today. For more information, visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Donna Vecere
Cooper Levenson
+1 6095727362
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn