INSPYR Solutions Announces Acquisition of Advantis Global, Expanding Consulting and Solutions Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions (the “Company”), a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, announced today that it has acquired Advantis Global, a technical solutions firm. This acquisition will strengthen INSPYR Solutions’ national presence as the Company seeks to expand its brand and further enhance its capabilities to serve its talent and clients.
Founded in 2007, Advantis Global is a leader in technical solutions for the foremost technology clients, including several Fortune 100 companies. Under CEO Dan Pollock’s leadership, Advantis Global has reached over $100 million in revenue and employs a highly specialized workforce of technology consultants nationwide. The company’s legacy of success in technical solutions made the team a perfect fit to join INSPYR Solutions.
“This acquisition marks a significant step in our journey towards strategic expansion and advancement,” commented Dan Pollock, CEO of Advantis Global. “Combining forces with INSPYR Solutions opens up exciting opportunities to offer a wider range of technical solutions to the Advantis Global client base. Our deep respect for the expertise and leadership of Trent Beekman, who will lead the company forward, was a decisive factor in this acquisition. His vision for the future aligns perfectly with our goals of delivering enhanced IT service offerings to our world-class clients. Together, we are poised to set new industry standards and drive forward with unparalleled collaboration and creativity."
Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “We are eager to welcome the Advantis Global team to the INSPYR Solutions organization. Advantis Global has a long-standing track record of success in the technology and talent solutions industry as evidenced by the impressive portfolio of large technology clients the team has built over the years. Together, we will expand on that legacy by applying the resources of our combined organizations toward expanding our reach and providing enhanced services to our clients and consultants. I look forward to this new chapter as we integrate the Advantis Global team into INSPYR Solutions and strive for even greater heights.”
About INSPYR Solutions
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
About A&M Capital Partners
A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $3.1 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.
About Alvarez & Marsal Capital
Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.65 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal (“A&M”), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.
Contact
Ale Amesquita
Director of Business Development, A&M Capital Partners
ale@a-mcapital.com
424.354.5238
Milgrim Bello
