February Break Programming at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, February 12 - Released on February 12, 2024

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is celebrating the Family Day Long Weekend and February break with several activities for visitors. Whether it is hearing Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, roar inside the CN T. rex Gallery, checking out the Home Gallery or experiencing our history in the First Nation Gallery, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum has something for everyone!

Indoor Ice Fishing - February 17-18.

Try our indoor version of ice fishing in the Field Station! Children will use magnetized fishing poles to make a lucky catch in this popular activity.

The activity is open 10am-12pm and 1:30-3:30pm on February 17-18.

Mini-Pow Wow - February 19.

Come and watch a Pow Wow on Family Day, Monday, February 19, from 2pm-3pm in the auditorium. The hour-long event will feature kinîmihitonâwaw (They All Dance) Dance Troupe, the Yellow Creek Singers and MC Jeff Cappo.

The event is part of the Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum Traditional Knowledge Keepers Program, sponsored by the Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation.

Megamunch's Farewell - February 20-25.

This will be the last week to visit Megamunch and wish him well before he retires on February 25.

A pop-up Megamunch museum will be on display in the SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab. It includes a presentation of Megamunch through the years. Open daily between February 20-25.

Take part in the Megamunch Seek-and-Find, visitors can hunt for pictures of Megamunch hidden in the galleries. Find them all and receive a Megamunch activity sheet!

Traditional Knowledge Keepers Workshop Series.

Later this spring, the Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum will begin hosting Traditional Knowledge Keepers Workshop Series, sponsored by Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation. Watch for workshop topics, such as ledger art, beading and rug hooking, in March, April and May.

Each workshop includes a unique opportunity to view pieces in the museum's Indigenous History Collection.

To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/.

