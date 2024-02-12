KISS signs iconic broadcaster Ace for new R&B show

KISS Fresh duo, Esi and Davda, will also be bringing new shows to KISS

KISS has announced today that legendary R&B broadcaster Ace, will be joining the station with a brand-new R&B show every Sunday night at 9pm. The two-hour long show will be the number one destination for the freshest R&B, the biggest KISSTORY classics and the hottest guests. It all kicks off this Sunday 18th February at 9pm with a deep dive into the new Usher album, a look back to the Grammys and the MOBOs and some of the biggest slow jams of all time to wrap up your Valentine’s week.

A Sony Gold Award winner, MOBO host, podcaster and presenter, Ace has long been a champion of UK R&B, offering a springboard for new talent and overseeing a prominent resurgence in the genre. His passion for the music has seen him become one of the most seasoned and sought after DJs in the UK.

Ace said about joining the KISS team: ‘I am so excited to fly the flag for R&B on a station with the legacy that KISS has. I look forward to introducing you to your next favourite R&B artist while reminding you why you fell in love with the genre.

I take a lot of pride in supporting and championing homegrown artists within this scene and will continue to shine the biggest spotlight on UK R&B while putting you on to the newest global emerging acts and also giving a touch of nostalgia while giving flowers to some R&B legends. The perfect way to end your weekend. Sunday nights vibing out to the best in R&B on Kiss.

Alongside Ace there are two new shows being announced with KISS Fresh presenter Esi launching The KISS Rap show on Tuesday’s at 11pm and Davda following Ace on air every Sunday at 11pm with the KISS Dancehall show. KISS Rap will launch on February 13th with KISS Dancehall starting on February 18th.

On her very first show Esi will be joined by Fee Gonzales as well as introducing us to her weekly Vault track where she dives deep into her vault to hit play on a UK Classic.

Davda’s show is set to take you on a journey, playing the classics you love alongside the new Dancehall you need to know about. He’ll also be launching Davda’s UK Connect where every month he’ll be shining a light on one UK Artist who is flying the flag for Dancehall. Look out for K More stepping through for a freestyle on his very first show.

Speaking ahead of the launch of her new show, KISS Fresh Breakfast host Esi said: ‘I’m honoured to be able to bring The Rap Show to KISS. This has been my dream show for years and I can’t wait to play my favourites songs!

The brand-new KISS Rap Show is happening every Tuesday night from 11pm to 1am! I’ll be throwing down the best new music and big rap classics including all your favourite artists! I’ll also be delving deep into the fabric of one of the most important genres in the UK with big interviews, artist freestyles and much more! So, catch me in the mix every Tuesday night on KISS!’

KISS Fresh favourite Davda said: ‘I’ve learned a lot since I started presenting and playing music on radio back in 2015. Getting on to KISS means I can take it up a notch while playing the music that I love – dancehall! So many people in my life have helped me and most importantly they keep it real even when the realness hurts. That feedback and support has kept me on my toes and allowed music to be the focus of my life. Expressing this on KISS will be a blessing. Thank you to everyone involved, you know who you are and I hope you and the world will enjoy the new show!

Every Sunday night on KISS, link me at 11pm for a 2-hour cruise into the incredible world of Reggae & Dancehall. I’m bridging the gap between nostalgia and newness! Expect riddim jugglings, big interviews, crazy freestyles & top UK talent! See you there!’

