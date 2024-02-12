Submit Release
Bridge Work Prompts Lane Closures in Lincoln County

Monday, February 12, 2024 | 09:18am

Fayetteville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting lane closures for bridge and sidewalk repairs on State Route 10/US 431 in Lincoln County.

Temporary lane closures will begin Monday, February 12, on SR 10 over the Elk River. The closures will remain in place daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Work will take place in the northbound turn lane at the intersection of SR10 (US 231/US 431) and SR15 (US 64). Crews will also repair the pedestrian sidewalk connected to the west side of the bridge.

This week’s work kicks off phase one of the project for sidewalk repair, which will likely last a few weeks. Phase two will implement continuous single-lane closures on SR10 and Thornton Taylor Bypass (US 231). The bridge will remain passable as one lane will always remain open.

Drivers are encouraged to plan and give themselves extra travel time as the area can become very congested.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at  www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information.

