Newsmatics Partners with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics to Enhance Data Science Capabilities

Newsmatics Logo

Collaboration to focus on optimizing data science and AI technology to improve media analysis.

We are excited to partner with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics and work together to advance the field of data science.”
— David Rothstein
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsmatics, a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company, has announced a new partnership with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics, based in Brno, Czech Republic. This collaboration aims to develop cooperation between the two organizations in the areas of data science, data analysis, and AI technology.

As part of this partnership, Newsmatics will work closely with Masaryk University students writing their master's theses. This will give students the opportunity to gain practical experience and apply their knowledge to real-world projects. The company will also offer internships and job opportunities to the students, providing them with valuable industry experience.

One of the main focuses of this partnership is to use the latest methods and tools, including AI technology, to improve media analysis. With the increasing amount of data available, it has become critical for companies to have efficient and accurate data analysis tools. Newsmatics already operates a massive media database with millions of news articles and hopes to use the cooperation with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics to further develop innovative solutions that can handle large amounts of data.

"We are excited to partner with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics and work together to advance the field of data science," said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics. "This collaboration will not only benefit our company, but also provide valuable opportunities for the students to gain practical experience and contribute to the industry."

This partnership between Newsmatics and Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics is a testament to the growing importance of data science and AI in today's business world.

For more information about Newsmatics and its services, please visit newsmatics.com. To learn more about Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics and its Association of Industrial Partners, visit fi.muni.cz/for-partners/index.html.en.

ABOUT NEWSMATICS
Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.

David Rothstein
Newsmatics Inc.
+1 202-335-9494
press@newsmatics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Newsmatics Partners with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics to Enhance Data Science Capabilities

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Rothstein
Newsmatics Inc.
+1 202-335-9494 press@newsmatics.com
Company/Organization
Newsmatics
1025 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 1000
Washington, District of Columbia, 20036
United States
+1 202-335-9494
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Newsmatics is an independent, privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, DC, focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. The company's workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. It does not rely on advertising as a material source of its revenue.

Newsmatics

More From This Author
Newsmatics Partners with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics to Enhance Data Science Capabilities
EIN Presswire Wraps a Successful 2023 and Looks Ahead to 2024
EIN Presswire Launches Year End Special on Press Release Distribution Packages for the Month of December
View All Stories From This Author