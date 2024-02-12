Judge Irby announces retirement

East Central Judicial District Judge John Irby has announced that he will not be running for reelection in 2024.

Judge Irby earned his JD from the University of Wyoming and later practiced law with Burgum and Irby, P.C., Casselton, N.D., 1982-2002, at which time he also served as Casselton city prosecutor and assistant city attorney 1982-2002. Appointed District Judge in 2002 by Governor John Hoeven, he was elected 2006, 2012, 2018.

In his letter to Governor Doug Burgum and Chief Justice Jon Jensen, Judge Irby noted the advances in technology used by the courts, and the growth of the ECJD from seven to eleven District Judges and two Referees. Judge Irby closed his letter saying, "While it has been a great honor, it is time to step away. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served in this position."

View Judge Irby's notice of retirement HERE.

