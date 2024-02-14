Voxco Announces Daniel Graff-Radford as New Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Graff-Radford as New CEO of Voxco

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voxco, an international leader in omnichannel survey and insights software, announced its next generation of leadership, appointing Daniel Graff-Radford as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Graff-Radford will partner with Terminus Capital Partners and the Voxco Board of Directors to execute ambitious product and growth plans for Voxco.

“I am thrilled to announce Daniel Graff-Radford as CEO of Voxco. His track record as a successful past CEO, product manager, and people leader is exactly what we need as Voxco enters its next phase of growth,” said Alex Western, Managing Director at Terminus Capital Partners. “We look forward to working closely with Daniel to deliver on Voxco’s mission to provide market-leading survey and insights software to our market research and corporate research clients.”

Incoming CEO Daniel Graff Radford commented, “What attracted me to Voxco was the ability of the Voxco solution to positively impact research, the great reviews from impressive customers, and the unique operational partnership with Terminus Capital Partners.” Mr. Graff-Radford continued, “I look forward to working with Voxco’s talented team to exceed the expectations of Voxco’s customers as we raise the standard of excellence in the survey and insights industry.”

Mr. Graff-Radford most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Allbound software, where he led 10x growth and a successful sale of the company in 2023. Previously, he led strategy and product management at software companies, including OnSolve and Omnilink. Before moving into technology companies, Daniel worked in medical research at Mayo Clinic, and from that foundation, he developed a personal passion for what survey and analytics solutions can do for respondents, clients, and the broader world. He received his BA from Emory University in Atlanta, GA, where he lives with his wife and three children.

Daniel succeeds Sumit Aneja, who acquired Voxco via a search fund in 2019. Sumit will remain an investor in Voxco and said he is returning to the entrepreneurial investment world to work with other talented operators.

About Voxco
Voxco is a leading provider of omnichannel survey software, serving organizations worldwide by offering powerful, flexible, and scalable solutions to gather actionable insights. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Voxco enables market research firms, businesses, governments, and institutions to make informed decisions based on comprehensive data analysis. https://www.voxco.com/

About Terminus Capital Partners:
Terminus Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector. https://www.terminuscp.com/

