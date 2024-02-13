Submit Release
Obliv Young Unveils Inaugural International Branch in Bangkok, Thailand

Obliv Young Thailand Branch Opens

INCHEON, KOREA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obliv Dermatology announced on the 13th that it opened "Obliv Young" in Bangkok, Thailand on January 31.

"Obliv Young" is the first overseas branch of Korean total beauty clinic 'Obliv', where you can experience K-beauty based on local culture in Thailand.

Thailand is a country with a very high interest in K-beauty, and many customers visited the Obliv Thailand branch from the first day of its grand opening, and many local broadcasters covered it.

Doctor Park Young-jin is currently the head of the Songdo Obliv Dermatology. Doctor Park has raised the status of K-beauty by communicating with overseas medical staff at various overseas academic conferences.

This time, the company opened its own hospital in other countries, not in Korea, and started its global expansion. "We will make efforts to experience K-beauty in more countries based on our Thailand branch," said Park Young-jin, head of the institute.

