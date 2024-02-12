MEDIA ADVISORY-Funeral Service for FHP Trooper Zachary Fink

February 12, 2024

~Live stream available for viewing~

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.- Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary “Zach” Fink will be memorialized during a service held at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 11:00 am. There will be no graveside service or viewing. After the Memorial Service, there will be a private Law Enforcement escort for Trooper Fink’s family to their respective residences.

The service will be live-streamed and available to watch on the Trooper Zachary Fink FLHSMV Website Memorial Page or by visiting the Christ Fellowship Church website.

Full line-of-duty death honors will be given to Trooper Zachary Fink at the Christ Fellowship Church during the memorial service. The anticipated start time is 11:00 am.

The service is open to the following:

Friends, Family of Trooper Fink

Law Enforcement, or Law Enforcement Personnel

State Agency Personnel

Members of the public

Credentialed media are able to attend the service however no cameras will be authorized inside the auditorium and no questions or interviews will be provided.

Media will have designated parking and access to a staging area (located near the east entrance) to record the flyover, conduct interviews, or ask related questions. Media should arrive by 9:30 a.m. to set up in the designated outside staging areas. No media with cameras or recording equipment will be allowed inside the lobby or auditorium as the event will be live-streamed.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and our division of the Florida Highway Patrol would like to thank you all for the outpouring of support for the Florida Highway Patrol and the Fink family during this difficult time.

Media Questions in relation to this service can be directed to the following:

Lt. Indiana Miranda, Troop L Public Affairs Officer

E-Mail: IndianaMiranda@FLHSMV.Gov, Phone: (954) 242-3340

Molly Best, Director of Communications

E-Mail: MollyBest@FLHSMV.Gov, Phone: (850) 294-3540

