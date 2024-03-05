AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: Bitdefender
Logo AV-Comparatives
Bitdefender achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitdefender achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives. https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-Bitdefender/
Bitdefender Internet Security is straightforward to install, easy to navigate, and has good scan options. Testers liked the option to customise the six tiles on the home page. Most commendably, malware on a USB drive is automatically detected when the drive is connected, and on-access protection means that files are scanned for malware when trying to copy them to the PC.
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. Additional features include firewall management, USB scanning for device control, and web content filtering with URL categorization. The product can administer networks with thousands of devices. Testers felt it would also be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of seats.
Bitdefender was successful in AV-Comparatives’ 2023 tests of enterprise software. It received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main-Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
In the consumer tests, Bitdefender also achieved excellent results. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in all seven tests of the Consumer Main-Test Series. These excellent results won it the Outstanding Product Award, as well as an Approved Security Product Award. It was also decorated for its results in individual tests: Gold for the Advanced Threat Protection Test, Silver for the Real-World Protection Test, and Bronze for the Malware Protection Test.
Finally, Bitdefender achieved Approved Product Certifications for Mobile Security Test, Mac Security Test and Anti-Phishing Certification Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: Bitdefender
Bitdefender hat in der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
Bitdefender hat bei der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
Bitdefender Internet Security ist einfach zu installieren, leicht zu navigieren und bietet gute Scan-Optionen. Uns gefiel die Möglichkeit, die sechs Kacheln auf der Startseite individuell anzupassen. Besonders lobenswert ist, dass Malware auf einem USB-Laufwerk automatisch erkannt wird, wenn das Laufwerk angeschlossen ist, und der On-Access-Schutz bedeutet, dass Dateien auf Malware gescannt werden, wenn versucht wird, sie auf den PC zu kopieren.
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium bietet eine Cloud-basierte Konsole zur Verwaltung der Endpunktschutz-Software. Weitere Funktionen sind Firewall-Verwaltung, USB-Scanning zur Gerätekontrolle und Web-Content-Filterung mit URL-Kategorisierung. Das Produkt kann Netzwerke mit Tausenden von Geräten verwalten. Der Meinung der Tester nach eignet es sich auch für kleinere Unternehmen mit einigen Dutzend Arbeitsplätzen.
Bitdefender war bei den 2023 Tests von AV-Comparatives für Unternehmenssoftware erfolgreich. Bitdefender erhielt den Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award sowohl für den ersten als auch für den zweiten Durchgang der Enterprise Main-Test Series und den Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award für den Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
Bei den Consumer Tests erzielte Bitdefender ebenfalls hervorragende Ergebnisse. Er erreichte in allen sieben Tests der Consumer Main-Test Series die höchste Stufe Advanced+. Diese hervorragenden Ergebnisse brachten ihm den Outstanding Product Award sowie einen Approved Security Product Award ein. Außerdem wurde es für seine Ergebnisse in einzelnen Tests ausgezeichnet: Gold für den Advanced Threat Protection Test, Silber für den Real-World Protection Test und Bronze für den Malware Protection Test.
Schließlich erzielte Bitdefender Approved Product Certifications für den Mac Security Test, den Mobile Security Test und den Anti-Phishing Certification Test.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
