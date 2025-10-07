AV-Comparatives appoints Thomas Uhlemann as new Cybersecurity Evangelist – Your expert contact for press and media
With 20+ years in IT security, Thomas brings deep expertise to enhance AV-Comparatives’ visibility and serve as a key media and cybersecurity expert voice.
In his new role, Thomas will play a key part in enhancing AV-Comparatives’ communication and global visibility, acting as both a media contact and an expert voice on cybersecurity topics. His extensive industry background will further strengthen AV-Comparatives’ mission to deliver transparent, scientifically grounded, and independent evaluations of security solutions.
As part of his responsibilities, Thomas will be available to:
Provide expert commentary and background insights on IT security trends, testing methodologies, and transparency in cybersecurity;
Offer quotes or statements for media articles, industry reports, and publications;
Participate as a speaker or panelist at conferences, webinars, and other media or industry events.
“Our mission has always been to make cybersecurity measurable and transparent,” said Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. “With Thomas joining our team, we are confident that his experience and communication skills will help us make our insights even more accessible to the media, the industry, and the public.”
For media enquiries or to include expert insights from AV-Comparatives in your coverage, please contact:
media@av-comparatives.org
www.av-comparatives.org
Office: +43 512 287788 14
We look forward to continued collaboration and meaningful discussions on the future of cybersecurity.
