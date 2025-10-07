AV-Comparatives appoints Thomas Uhlemann as new Cybersecurity Evangelist – Your expert contact for press and media

Photo Thomas Uhlemann 1

Logo AV-Comparatives

With 20+ years in IT security, Thomas brings deep expertise to enhance AV-Comparatives’ visibility and serve as a key media and cybersecurity expert voice.

I’m excited to join AV-Comparatives and contribute to its mission of making cybersecurity measurable, transparent, and accessible to everyone.”
— Thomas Uhlemann, Cybersecurity Evangelist, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Uhlemann as the organisation’s new Cybersecurity Evangelist. With more than 20 years of experience in the IT security industry, Thomas brings deep expertise in threat landscapes, protection technologies, and market developments.

In his new role, Thomas will play a key part in enhancing AV-Comparatives’ communication and global visibility, acting as both a media contact and an expert voice on cybersecurity topics. His extensive industry background will further strengthen AV-Comparatives’ mission to deliver transparent, scientifically grounded, and independent evaluations of security solutions.

As part of his responsibilities, Thomas will be available to:

Provide expert commentary and background insights on IT security trends, testing methodologies, and transparency in cybersecurity;
Offer quotes or statements for media articles, industry reports, and publications;
Participate as a speaker or panelist at conferences, webinars, and other media or industry events.

“Our mission has always been to make cybersecurity measurable and transparent,” said Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. “With Thomas joining our team, we are confident that his experience and communication skills will help us make our insights even more accessible to the media, the industry, and the public.”

For media enquiries or to include expert insights from AV-Comparatives in your coverage, please contact:
media@av-comparatives.org
www.av-comparatives.org
Office: +43 512 287788 14

We look forward to continued collaboration and meaningful discussions on the future of cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity and antivirus test results are available at www.av-comparatives.org
Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Check Point, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Elastic, Fortinet, F-Secure, ESET, G DATA, Gen Digital, Google, Intego, K7 Computing, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, ManageEngine, McAfee, Microsoft, NetSecurity, Nord Security, Norton, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, SenseOn, Sophos, Total Defense, TotalAV, Trellix, Trend Micro, VIPRE, WithSecure, and many more.

Thomas Uhlemann
AV-Comparatives
+ +43512 28778813 media@av-comparatives.org
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512 287788
AV-Comparatives is the globally recognised, ISO 9001:2015-certified authority in independent cybersecurity testing. Founded in 1999 as a research initiative at the University of Innsbruck, AV-Comparatives has evolved into the world's leading testing lab for cybersecurity solutions. From its origins investigating antivirus performance, the organisation now evaluates the entire cybersecurity landscape, including endpoint protection, EDR/XDR platforms, mobile and Mac security, anti-phishing, VPNs , parental controls, and cutting-edge operational technology (OT) defences. AV-Comparatives harnesses cutting-edge threat intelligence to conduct rigorous, real-world testing that mirrors the evolving global threat landscape. Our scientifically grounded methodology ensures the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and impartiality. Each test is designed to evaluate whether cybersecurity products deliver on their promises, empowering consumers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers to make informed, data-driven security decisions. Results are freely accessible to the public, including private users, news organisations, and academic institutions. Certification from AV-Comparatives is regarded globally as an independent seal of excellence, trusted by vendors, IT professionals, and analysts alike. With a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, AV-Comparatives remains at the forefront of cybersecurity assurance across IT, IoT, and OT domains. As the cybersecurity industry evolves, we continue to uphold our core values. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognised. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does, with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the "November 17 virus – NOV_17.855". This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

