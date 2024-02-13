Natalia Fuentealba Leads the international Cast of 'The Bakery' a Controversial Family Drama

Natalia boasts a multicultural upbringing, having lived in various countries including Switzerland and Brazil during her childhood. She also possesses a multidisciplinary background, with experience in both the arts and business sectors.

Natalia Fuentealba is not only a talented actress but also holds an academic background, having earned a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts in Acting for Film and a Master of Arts in Film and Media Production from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles.

With an impressive track record of success and a multitude of international accolades, Natalia's work stands out as one of the most remarkable of her generation.

Natalia Fuentealba will soon embark on this exciting new chapter in her illustrious career, delivering yet another unforgettable performance in "The Bakery."