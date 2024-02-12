Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund supports repair works of Kharkiv electricity network

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has recently procured and delivered three truck cranes, financed through the German contribution implemented by KfW, to Kharkiv’s distribution network operator. Kharkiv region is heavily affected by the ongoing hostilities. The truck cranes delivered are necessary for repair works at transmission lines and replacement of transformers.

Kharkivoblenergo receives extensive support through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in order to enable it to restore energy supply to the population.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 405 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

