Xue Mo's Titles Xue Mo's Titles Shown at Billboard of New York Time Square Curses of the Kindom of Xixia Xue Mo 's latest work, “Xue Mo Decodes ‘Huang Di’s Inner Classic’ Acclaimed author Xue Mo

Xue Mo’s Works Will Make an Appearance at the 32nd Taipei Book Exhibition

Renowned author and cultural scholar Xue Mo is set to present his latest work, “Xue Mo Decodes ‘Huang Di’s Inner Classic’” (Volume I) at the 32nd Taipei International Book Exhibition.” — Xue Mo

CHICAGO, IL, US, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author and cultural scholar Xue Mo is set to present his latest work, “Xue Mo Decodes ‘Huang Di’s Inner Classic’” (Volume I) at the 32nd Taipei International Book Exhibition. The event, known for its vibrancy, diverse features, and international flair, will take place from February 20th to 25th, 2024, at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1.

In addition, the new English version of Xue Mo’s novel “Curses of the Kingdom of XiXia” will debut at the Taipei Book Exhibition, with robust support from EC Publishing LLC. Coinciding with the Lunar New Year of the Wood Dragon, Xue Mo’s representative English works including “Selected Stories by Xue Mo,” “Curses of the Kingdom of XiXia,” “The World Is the Reflection of the Mind,” “Desert Rites,” and “White Tiger Pass” enjoyed extensive attention. These works were displayed for 5 seconds every hour on the New York Times Square’s billboard from February 5th to 10th, totaling 144 broadcasts over five days, capturing avid reader attention.

On February 7th, at 06:30 Beijing time, author Xue Mo appeared on the radio program “Daily SPARK With Dr. Angela.” The interview is scheduled for broadcast on March 7th at 15:00 EST on multiple platforms including WUCB Channel 32.3 in New York, K24LS Channel 24.7 in Southern California, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

In recent years, Yuyuan Culture Ltd., Vast Plain Publishing House, and other publishers have released traditional Chinese editions of Xue Mo’s works such as “The World Is a Reflection of the Mind” and “Eternal Mind: The Monk and the Goddesses.” These books are widely available and beloved in Taiwan, sold at large bookstores like San Min Book Co., Ltd., Eslite Bookstore, Books.com.tw, and Kingstone.

In June 2017, Mr. Xue Mo delivered a keynote speech on “The Impact of Chinese Study of the Mind on the World” at Taipei 101, during the inaugural Cross-Strait Cultural Famous BBS Forum, an event jointly hosted by the Shanghai Humanities Forum and the Federation of Literary and Art Circles of Taiwan.

In February 2022, a special counter of Xue Mo’s works was established at San Min Book Co., Ltd. in Taiwan, drawing widespread societal attention.

The upcoming book exhibition will not only feature beloved works like “Laozi’s True Thoughts,” “The Buddha’s Wisdom,” and “Eternal Mind: The Monk and the Goddesses” but will also introduce multilingual editions of Xue Mo’s Works under the theme of “Reunion” at the Taipei Book Exhibition. Please stay tuned for this cultural gathering!