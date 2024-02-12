Contentserv and Infoverity join forces to drive digital transformation

About

Contentserv’s all-in-one, AI-powered Product Experience Cloud solution helps marketers, product teams, and IT professionals manage product content at scale, get products to market faster, and personalize the customer experience. Its recent acquisition of Shoppingfeed enables manufacturers, brand owners, and retailers to control the entire loop from content generation to syndication to digital shelf analytics and to optimize content with a high degree of automation. Businesses can distribute consistent data to over 1,000 marketplaces and marketing feeds, synchronize stock information, and manage orders. Over 1,500 businesses in 89 countries already trust Contentserv with their product content. The software’s flexibility, scalability, and usability make their daily lives easier, shorten time-to-market, and turn product data into revenue.

Learn more about Contentserv