12 February 2024

57

The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the UAE has begun

On February 11, 2024, as part of the working visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the United Arab Emirates, a meeting was held in Abu Dhabi between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Noting the high dynamics of development of relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE, the parties discussed a number of key issues in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. During the meeting, the high level of confidential dialogue between the top leadership of the two countries was emphasized. It was also especially noted that high-level contacts are of paramount importance in the further promotion of interstate ties.

Also on this day, R.Meredov met with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei. Emphasizing the high level of relations between the two states, the parties in particular discussed issues of cooperation in the field of natural gas, electricity, renewable energy sources, and transport and logistics cooperation.

During the meeting, a constructive exchange of views took place regarding the further implementation of previously reached agreements and signed agreements.

At the same time, the parties noted the prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE in the trade and economic sphere, expressing their intention to further expand it.

The visit of the Turkmen delegation to the UAE continues.