Level Legal Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today
Level Legal & eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal professionals on trends & best practices to address eDiscovery & legal technology challenges.
I’ve known Doug for years as a thought leader and we’re excited to work together to share best practices that radically improve eDiscovery customer service for law firms & law departments.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Legal – the Dallas-based concierge forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company announced today an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.
— Joey Seeber, CEO at Level Legal
The partnership enables Level Legal and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal professionals on trends and best practices to address eDiscovery and other legal technology challenges today and into the future.
“eDiscovery Today has been a go-to destination in the industry since its launch, building on the decade-plus legacy of Doug Austin’s daily blog,” said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. “I’ve known Doug for years as a thought leader in our industry and we’re excited to work with the organization to share best practices that radically improve eDiscovery customer service for law firms and law departments.”
“Managing the rapid pace of change in legal technology today requires more human expertise and coordination than ever to stay on top of it all” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “Level Legal’s approach to ‘making legal human’ is needed more than ever in these complex times and I’m excited to work with the Level Legal team to educate eDiscovery and legal professionals everywhere on innovative ways to leverage people, processes and technology to respond to today’s continually evolving challenges.”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for thirteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About Level Legal
Level Legal makes legal human. The Dallas-based forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company delights law firms and corporations through industry-best customer service that excels in dependability. This concierge approach to outsourced legal services delivers peace of mind. For more information, visit levellegal.com.
