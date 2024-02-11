MPD Seeks a Suspect in an Aggravated Assault

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that occurred in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast.

On Friday, February 9, 2024, at approximately 9:09 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the listed location, for the report of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, wearing different clothing was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24020584