News Release/Domestic Assault/Weathersfield

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1001119

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02-11-24 at approximately 1103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weatherbee Hill Rd, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Scott E. Kellogg

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02-11-24, at approximately 1103 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to respond to a report of a domestic assault in the Town of Weathersfield. After an investigation, Scott Kellogg was taken into custody and processed for the offense at the Westminster Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-12-24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court/Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

VERMONT STATE POLICE

WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

802.722.4600 (PH)