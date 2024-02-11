News Release/Domestic Assault/Weathersfield
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1001119
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02-11-24 at approximately 1103 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Weatherbee Hill Rd, Weathersfield
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Scott E. Kellogg
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02-11-24, at approximately 1103 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to respond to a report of a domestic assault in the Town of Weathersfield. After an investigation, Scott Kellogg was taken into custody and processed for the offense at the Westminster Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02-12-24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court/Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
VERMONT STATE POLICE
WESTMINSTER BARRACKS
802.722.4600 (PH)