News Release/Domestic Assault/Weathersfield

CASE#: 24B1001119

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Cpl. Bryson Lunderville                           

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02-11-24 at approximately 1103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weatherbee Hill Rd, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Scott E. Kellogg                                              

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 02-11-24, at approximately 1103 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to respond to a report of a domestic assault in the Town of Weathersfield.  After an investigation, Scott Kellogg was taken into custody and processed for the offense at the Westminster Barracks.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-12-24 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court/Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

VERMONT STATE POLICE

WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

802.722.4600 (PH)

 

 

