SALES LAUNCH AND FIRST IMPLANTATION OF MOVE®-C ARTIFICIAL CERVICAL DISC IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces the sales launch and first surgery in the United Arab Emirates.

The sales launch in the UAE is the next step in the global commercialization of NGMedical after receiving approval for the MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement in Mexico end of November 2023. On February 06, 2024 the first MOVE®-C artificial disc of NGM was implanted in Abu Dhabi.

“The first NGM surgery in the United Arab Emirates marks another important milestone for NGMedical. UAE is a very attractive spine market and we are proud to see, how NGM products are accepted and used even more by experienced spine surgeons in many countries. We are looking forward to the collaboration with our partner EOC Medical Supplies.” says Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical.

Wassim Olabi, CEO of EOC Medical Supplies added “We are proud to be the partner of choice for NGMedical in the UAE. Adding the NGMedical spinal implants with the exciting MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement technology to our portfolio opens an important future market segment for us.”

MOVE®-C combines the features of a second-generation viscoelastic disc prosthesis with the simple implantation technique of a cervical cage. The prosthesis offers physiological motion in all 6 planes including axial damping with progressive resistance to motion. MOVE®-C is the first prosthesis with additively manufactured titanium endplates and avoids the use of PE.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.