Birth Announcement: Miley Jay Fedder

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].
“Our sweet baby girl, Miley Jay Fedder.”
Born February 10th, 2024 at 6:15AM to Hailey Renee and Ricky Fedder.
