St. Albans Barracks / Single Car Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2000820

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 11, 2024 @ 0811 hours

LOCATION: I-89 North MM 105.2

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Kaczkowski

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 Jeep Renegade

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center / UVM Medical Center

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD COND: Dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 11th, 2024, at approximately 0811 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on I-89 North at MM 105.2 in Georgia. Troopers responded to the scene and located a 2016 Jeep Renegade with substantial damage overturned in the median.

Investigation determined that the operator was John Kaczkowski (DOB 10/28/1992). He was transported to Northwest Medical Center to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Georgia Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance Service.

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov