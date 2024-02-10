Submit Release
MPD Investigating a Homicide in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast, DC.

On Friday, February 10, 2024, at approximately 9:53 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District responded to the 1200 block of Raum Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man in the street with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were directed to an additional victim inside of an apartment in the 1200 block of Raum Street, Northeast. An adult male shooting victim was located inside of the apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Two additional victims walked into local hospitals seeking treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the offense took place inside of an apartment building in the 1200 block of Raum Street, Northeast.

The man who died from his injuries has been identified as 22-year-old Donte Dudley of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24020949

