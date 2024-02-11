Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; Unlawful Mischief
CASE#:23A3006478
TROOPER: Tpr. Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2023 at 0446 hours
LOCATION: Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary; Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Aydan Jestice
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: Macedonia Baptist Church
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time troopers responded to a suspicious incident in Marshfield at the Macedonia Baptist Church. Upon arrival, troopers observed signs of forced entry into the church and later found damage to the inside of the church. Troopers identified Aydan Jestice as a suspect. DNA analysis of evidence collected at the scene linked Jestice to the crime. On 02/10/2024 Jestice was issued a citation to appear in court for the charges of Burglary and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/28/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
