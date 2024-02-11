Submit Release
News Search

There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,192 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3006478

TROOPER: Tpr. Lambert                             

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2023 at 0446 hours

LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary; Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Aydan Jestice              

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT 

 

VICTIM: Macedonia Baptist Church

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time troopers responded to a suspicious incident in Marshfield at the Macedonia Baptist Church. Upon arrival, troopers observed signs of forced entry into the church and later found damage to the inside of the church. Troopers identified Aydan Jestice as a suspect. DNA analysis of evidence collected at the scene linked Jestice to the crime. On 02/10/2024 Jestice was issued a citation to appear in court for the charges of Burglary and Unlawful Mischief.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/28/24 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more