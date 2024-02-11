Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A3006478

TROOPER: Tpr. Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2023 at 0446 hours

LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary; Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Aydan Jestice

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VICTIM: Macedonia Baptist Church

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time troopers responded to a suspicious incident in Marshfield at the Macedonia Baptist Church. Upon arrival, troopers observed signs of forced entry into the church and later found damage to the inside of the church. Troopers identified Aydan Jestice as a suspect. DNA analysis of evidence collected at the scene linked Jestice to the crime. On 02/10/2024 Jestice was issued a citation to appear in court for the charges of Burglary and Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/28/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191