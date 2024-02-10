Destroyer Squadron 2 Commodore Relieved

Capt. James Von St. Paul will assume the duties as commodore of Destroyer Squadron 2. Harkin will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. There is no impact to the command’s mission due to the relief.

Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable.

For additional questions, please contact Lt. Cmdr. David Carter, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Public Affairs Officer at david.j.carter9.mil@us.navy.mil.