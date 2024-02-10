Rule bill to keep our kids safe passes the House with strong bipartisan support

OLYMPIA— Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) has been protecting our most vulnerable since she’s been in the legislature—and that’s why Rule introduced House Bill 2224, which is about keeping our kids safe.

“This piece of legislation would require the Department of Children, Youth, and Families to conduct a study to improve its risks, strengths, and needs assessment tool for investigating child abuse and neglect,” said Rule. “This improved assessment tool will improve safety for our kids and reduce bias.”

HB 2224 passed on a vote of 93-4 on Feb. 8 and is now in the Senate for further consideration.