Cortes Bill Offers Hope & Stability for Young Adults

OLYMPIA – A promising solution for young adults facing behavioral health challenges is one step closer to being a reality. The Post-Inpatient Housing Program, championed by Rep. Julio Cortes (D-Everett), aims to break the cycle of youth homelessness by providing crucial support and housing.

Eighty percent of young adults leaving inpatient treatment in Washington end up homeless within a year. This program disrupts that cycle by offering two safe, supportive residences that will each house 6-10 young adults for up to 90 days.

Beyond just housing, the program provides holistic support like behavioral health services, peer mentorship, and medication management. Participants also receive help building individualized plans for long-term housing, education, employment, and overall well-being.

House Bill 1929 is a multifaceted approach that empowers young adults, reduces homelessness risk, improves health outcomes, and fosters self-sufficiency. Ultimately, it strengthens communities by addressing one of the root causes of youth homelessness.

“This bill is a lifeline,” said Rep. Cortes. “By providing housing and support, we can help young adults build brighter futures.”

House Bill 1929 passed the House of Representatives unanimously today and advances to the Senate for consideration. Learn more in the video below.