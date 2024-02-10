Rep. Stonier’s financial education bill passes the House

OLYMPIA—The House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 1714 by Rep. Monica Stonier (D-49th) on to allow school districts more flexible timelines for implementing grant money received from the Financial Literacy Education Professional Development Grant Program.

“Financial literacy is such an important topic to teach our kids as they prepare for adulthood,” said Rep. Stonier. “Teaching skills with real-world application will set kids up for success.”

In 2022 the Financial Literacy Education Professional Development Grant Program was established to integrate financial education programs into qualifying schools. The bill has no fiscal impact, but it will allow school districts to split an awarded grant over multiple years instead of requiring funds to be spent within a single school year.