Murder Charge Filed in 2017 Disappearance of Huron County Mother Amanda Dean

(NORWALK, Ohio) — A Huron County man has been indicted on felony charges – including murder – in connection with the disappearance six years ago of his girlfriend, Amanda Dean, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.
 
Frederick Reer, 40, of Collins, faces charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Agents with the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Reer on Friday following his indictment and transported him to the Huron County jail, where he remains in custody. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 in Huron County Common Pleas Court.
 
Dean, a 36-year-old mother of four, was last seen on July 11, 2017, in Collins, a town just outside of Norwalk.
 
“So many memories won’t include Amanda, as her killer robbed these children of a life with their mother,” Yost said. “Her family deserves justice.”
 
The indictment, handed down by a Huron County grand jury, stems from an investigation led by BCI at the request of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. The Huron County Common Pleas Court has appointed the Attorney General’s Office as special assistant to the Huron County prosecutor in the case.
 
Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-

