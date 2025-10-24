Mahoning County Man Arrested in Decades-Old Rape Case

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — A Mahoning County man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a woman 25 years ago in Canfield, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.



Jack Sheetz, 57, formerly of Canfield, was arrested Thursday in Akron by the U.S. Marshals Service. A Mahoning County grand jury issued a sealed indictment against Sheetz this week.



The Canfield Police Department investigated the November 2000 assault, and the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office is trying the case.



Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law. MEDIA CONTACT:

