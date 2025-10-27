AG Yost Announces $9 Million in Grant Funds to Enhance Safety at Ohio Schools

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio school leaders can now apply for a share of $9.01 million in grants for safety-related projects for the 2026-27 academic year, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

The funding, approved by the 136th General Assembly as part of House Bill 96, can be used for a wide range of school-safety needs.

“Safety isn’t optional – it’s essential,” Yost said. “This funding helps schools across Ohio take real steps to protect students and staff.”

The grant funding is intended to give school leaders flexibility in determining how to improve student safety. Potential uses of the grants include:

Certification training for school resource officers.

Active-shooter response training or equipment.

Educational resources for all grade levels.

Training to identify and assist students with mental-health issues.

School supplies or equipment related to safety or for implementing a school-safety plan.

Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement.

Silent panic alarms.

Gunshot-detection technology.

License-plate reader alerts for vehicles belonging to registered sex offenders.

Alert systems warning of wanted dangerous individuals.

Any other training related to school safety.

Under the program, every school district is eligible to apply for:

A formula-based grant of $2,500 or $4.50 per student, whichever amount is greater, until the funds are exhausted.

A program-based grant of up to $40,000, regardless of the number of students in the district, until the funds are exhausted.

School districts may apply for one or both grants. The grants will be awarded and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, making prompt submission of applications important. The application deadline is May 29, 2026.

Both applications are being accepted through the Ohio Grants Portal. Select “Funding Opportunities,” then select “Ohio Attorney General’s FY26 Formula Based School Safety Grant” or “Ohio Attorney General’s FY26 Program Based School Safety Grant”.

Please direct all questions about the grants to SchoolSafetyGrants@OhioAGO.gov.

