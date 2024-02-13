Scattergood Studios announces “The Gauntlet” launch date from Irish developers Round Table Studios

The Gauntlet Logo The Gauntlet Screen Shot The Gauntlet Screen Shot 47 Level 1

DUBLIN, MEATH, IRELAND, February 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASECompany: Scattergood StudiosContact: Damian ScattergoodEmail: pr@scattergood.ioWebsite: https://www.scattergood.io Phone: +353 1 4853752For Immediate Release13 February 2024Scattergood Studios announces the official launch date for “ The Gauntlet ” a new game from Irish developers Round Table Studios.Scattergood Studios is founded by Damian Scattergood developer of the Amstrad and Spectrum releases of Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker. 35 years on he’s back publishing “The Gauntlet”The Gauntlet: A Fast-Paced Game of Speed and SkillScattergood Studios is proud to announce the release of The Gauntlet on Steam on the 4th of March 2024. Developed by Dublin-based Round Tables Studios, this exciting new release is designed to test your speed and skills as you race through a series of lethal obstacle courses. With fast-paced gameplay and challenging levels, The Gauntlet is sure to be a hit with gamers of all ages. In this speed runner, just like parkour , players must run, jump, duck, and dive their way through a series of trials and chambers to survive.A free game demo is available on Steam, so players can test their speed skills, ahead of the game's full release, which is available to Wishlist now. With its focus on speed and agility, The Gauntlet is the perfect game for anyone who loves a time-based challenge. The game is designed for new and seasoned gamers.“The Gauntlet is already generating buzz in the gaming community. People are pushing hard to beat their fastest times. We have multiple sub 30 seconds already! Players are just unbelievable” says Evan Williams, Development Manager, Round Table StudiosUnique points of the game include:Fast-paced gameplay: The game is designed to test players' speed and skill as they race through a series of lethal obstacle courses.Exciting demo release: The demo is already generating buzz with players challenging each other. The demo leaderboard is active with some amazing times already.Affordable price: Targeted at a price of around €4.99, The Gauntlet is an affordable game that offers hours of entertainment. The demo can be finished in 30 seconds, but most players find it takes at least 30 minutes to achieve that time.For more information on The Gauntlet, visit the official Steam pageAbout The Game“The Gauntlet” is based on an imaginary Game Show hosted by a notorious evil mastermind known as Bad Bat. As one of the new contestants, players race through obstacle courses all of which have been designed with their demise in mind. Similar to parkour they have to make it through Bad Bat’s chambers the fastest. Getting on the scoreboard is challenging.Campaign ModePlayers must sprint, slide, jump, and ride their way through a variety of obstacles experiencing Bad Bat’s brutal Game Show in Campaign Mode. They just need to make sure that they are not the slowest contestant.Speedrun ModePlayers can test themselves and their friend's skills in Speedrunner mode . Once they complete a campaign “Speedrun Mode” is unlocked. Players can then tackle each Gauntlet whenever they want. They can work on new routes, tackle different obstacles, and work towards a new high-score!About Scattergood StudiosFounded in 2022, Scattergood Studios is an Irish independent game publisher. Spearheaded by publisher, entrepreneur, and retro game developer Damian Scattergood who is previously credited for his work on stellar titles such as Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker and Vigilante. Games released on the ZX Spectrum and Amstrad machines. He is one of Irelands’ most prolific game developers from the 1980s.About Round Table StudiosRound Table Studios is an independent Irish game development team. Located in Dublin, this team of 4 has been working hard and steadily together for the last year on the upcoming release of the game.Social Media Links - Scattergood StudiosSocial Media Links can be found at: https://www.scattergood.io/links Press information: https://www.scattergood.io/press For more information contact pr@scattergood.ioSocial Media Links - Round Table StudiosTwitter: @RoundTableStu // https://twitter.com/RoundTableStu Instagram: @round.table.studios // https://www.instagram.com/round.table.studios/ Carrd: https://roundtablestudios.carrd.co/ Press Links: Images & Videos===== END =====

The Gauntlet Trailer - Are you Good Enough?