State Parks Accepting Signups for 2024 Field Trips to Four Local Sites

Press release from the California State Park District:

Left: Interpreter leads a field trip activity with students. Top Right: Students kayaking Stone Lagoon with State Park Lifeguard. Bottom Right: Interpreter standing in front of a traditional Yurok home at Sue-meg State Park.

The California State Park District is thrilled to announce four unique educational field trip opportunities for students to explore the natural beauty and cultural richness of our state parks this Spring 2024. These field trips promise an enriching experience for students in the following parks:

Humboldt Lagoons State Park / Chah-pekw O’ket-toh Visitor Center

Thanks to generous grant funding provided by the California Coastal Conservancy through Redwoods Parks Conservancy, in collaboration with the Yurok Tribe and California State Parks North Coast Redwoods District, we will be offering special field trips this Spring. Field trips will include water safety activities from the California State Park Lifeguards and cultural interpretation opportunities and activities with Tribal and State Park Interpreters. Field trips are about 4 hours long and only available on Wednesdays. For more information visit the California State Parks Webpage. To make a field trip fill out the School Group Reservation Request Form. Please contact Erika Granadino at [email protected] for more information.

Sue-meg State Park

Suemeg Village is a place of connection that links the past to the present and future. Students will explore Suemeg Village guided by State Park Interpreter and Yurok descendent. Field Trips include a tour of a re-created traditional Yurok village, are about ~1 hour long, and only available on Wednesdays. To sign up for a guided in-person field and to learn more about our program’s offerings, visit the PORTS webpage. Please contact Karla Jovel at [email protected] for more information.

Richardson Grove State Park

Take your class on a field trip in the old growth redwood forest along the beautiful and scenic Eel River! State Park Interpreters will be present to welcome and help students learn about Parks. Field trip activities can vary depending on the needs of your class. To sign up for a field trip, visit the PORTS webpage. Field Trips are 3 hours long, and only available on Fridays. Contact Cleo Domingo at [email protected] for more information.

Fort Humboldt State Historic Park

Embark on an enlightening journey with guided tours at Fort Humboldt State Historic Park, available for both the public and school groups. Dive into the narrative of Fort Humboldt’s pivotal role in the 19th-century military occupation of Humboldt Bay, offering participants a nuanced and comprehensive understanding of the area’s Euro-American colonization and the complex relationships with local Indigenous Peoples.

For more information visit the park webpage or email forthumboldtfieldtrip@gmail. com . To sign up for a field trip, fill out the Guided Tour Request Form.