LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Slatter Bill Expands Pre-Eligibility for WA College Grant

OLYMPIA: Today, the House voted to pass House Bill 2214. Introduced by Representative Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue), who chairs the House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Committee, the legislation helps simplify access to the Washington College Grant (WCG) and empowers low-income Washingtonians to pursue higher education and achieve economic security.

For students relying on public assistance programs like Food Assistance and Basic Food Assistance, navigating the financial aid process can be a complex and daunting task.

HB 2214 removes a critical barrier by automatically pre-qualifying these students for the Washington College Grant (WCG) based on their participation in these programs. This “pre-eligibility” streamlines the application process, saving students valuable time and frustration, and opening doors to higher education and brighter futures.

“This is about making it easier for students in need to access the resources they deserve” said Rep. Slatter. “By pre-qualifying students on public assistance, we’re sending a clear message: Washington prioritizes your success and wants to see you thrive.”

The Washington College Grant is the state’s largest financial aid program. It provides critical financial support to low-income students pursuing postsecondary education. HB 2214 helps more students take advantage of this crucial resource and empowers students to focus on their academic goals.

“Education is a pathway to economic opportunity,” shared Rep. Slatter “HB 2214 opens doors for more Washingtonians to secure good-paying jobs and contribute meaningfully to our communities regardless of circumstance. By investing in our students, we invest in our future workforce and create a more vibrant and prosperous Washington for all.”

HB 2214 now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Learn more in the video below.