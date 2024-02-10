Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: 6,500 potholes and counting

Gov. Justice and the WVDOH are taking advantage of a recent streak of warmer weather to announce Operation R.I.P. Potholes. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the week around West Virginia and continue warmer than usual for the week of Monday, February 12, 2024.

Since the beginning of Operation R.I.P. Potholes, WVDOH road crews have laid down approximately 2,050 tons of asphalt and filled potholes along more than 2,250 miles of roadway – the distance from Charleston to the California coast.

What the WVDOH and contractors need to make permanent pothole repairs is hot asphalt. The WVDOH and its contractors depend on asphalt plants throughout the state to provide asphalt for paving and patching. Those plants shut down during the winter for maintenance and usually don’t reopen until spring.