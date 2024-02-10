Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,724 in the last 365 days.

Mena’s Bill Embraces Global Future For WA

OLYMPIA – Stuck in the 90s, Washington’s international relations framework hasn’t been updated in thirty-two years. Rep. Sharlett Mena’s (D-Tacoma) House Bill 2000 aims to modernize it, ensuring continued global engagement and economic growth for Washington.

“The world has dramatically changed since 1991,” said Rep. Mena. “We need to bring Washington into the 21st century by strengthening ties with key partners.”

This four-pronged approach charts a strategic course with a regularly updated plan by the Office of International Relations and Protocol (OIRP). Diverse voices will be heard through new advisory committees, while collaboration on shared challenges like climate change is fostered through an interparliamentary exchange with British Columbia. Finally, streamlined trade partnerships are prioritized and will ensure a coordinated effort in identifying and cultivating economic partnerships.

With support from businesses, local governments, and experts, House Bill 2000 is a key step toward a competitive and engaged Washington on the global stage. The bill now advances to the Senate.


You just read:

Mena’s Bill Embraces Global Future For WA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more