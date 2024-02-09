The court’s unanimous opinion by Justice Goodwin Liu holds that a trust instrument’s specification of a modification method doesn’t necessarily preclude using the revocation procedure to modify the trust.
You just read:
Reviewing an opinion written by the Chief Justice when she was on the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court supports flexibility in modifying trusts
