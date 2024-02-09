First Bob Moyer Memorial Award Presented at Safe and Together Problem-Solving Court Gathering

The late Bob Moyer, former Executive Director of the Family Violence Council, was honored posthumously during a recent Problem-Solving Court gathering. Moyer, who passed away in 2022, dedicated over 25 years to the domestic violence prevention community, leaving an enduring impact.

Recognizing his contributions, the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative introduced the inaugural Bob Moyer Memorial Award for Excellence in Domestic Violence-Informed Practice during the anniversary celebration of the Safe and Healthy Families Problem-Solving Court. Hosted on February 1, 2024, at Judge Elise White's courtroom in the Lancaster County Courthouse, the event highlighted Moyer's legacy. Taileigh Sorensen, Family Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, planned and facilitated the event.

Lindsay Turner, Associate Executive Director of Voices of Hope, expressed gratitude to Judge White for facilitating the award presentation.

Turner commended award recipient Justine Ligenza, a Child and Family Services Specialist for the State of Nebraska, for her exemplary contributions to problem-solving court practice.

Ligenza received the award in the presence of Judge White, Chief Justice Heavican, and Justices Jeff Funke, and Stephanie Stacy. Also attending were Lancaster County trial court judges, members of the Safe and Healthy Families Court team, friends and family of Bob Moyer, as well as State Court Administrator Corey Steel and State Probation Administrator Deb Minardi.

The Safe and Healthy Families Court, the sole one of its kind in Nebraska, offers an alternative path through the juvenile court system for families grappling with domestic violence challenges. Led by Judge White, the court employs a specialized team approach within the existing structure, earning Judge White the Nebraska Distinguished Judge Award for Service to the Community for establishing the program.



Photos:

Taileigh Sorensen, Family Problem-Solving Court Coordinator and event coordinator with Safe and Healthy Families Problem-Solving Court Judge Elise White.

Lindsay Turner, Associate Executive Director of Voices of Hope, presents the first annual Bob Moyer Award to Child and Family Services Specialist Justine Ligenza.

Safe and Healthy Families Problem-Solving Court Judge Elise White addresses the audience gathered for the annual court anniversary celebration.

Attending the annual Safe and Healthy Families Problem-Solving Court anniversary celebration: Justice Jeff Funke, Judge Elise White, award winner Justine Ligenza, Chief Justice Mike Heavican, and Justice Stephanie Stacy.