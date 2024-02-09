Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,328 in the last 365 days.

The Trauma Healing Journey Gets Biologic with Dr. Aimie Apigian's Pioneering Program

Mike Koenigs announced his endorsement for Dr. Aimie Apigian, a medical doctor who is transforming medicine and helping thousands on their healing journeys.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author and serial entrepreneur Mike Koenigs announced his endorsement today for Dr. Aimie Apigian, a medical doctor who is transforming medicine with her evidence-based training that has helped thousands of people on their healing journeys.

"I've dealt with my own health struggles over the years, but speaking with Dr. Aimie connected the dots around emotions, stress, and illness in a way no expert has before. She shattered my assumptions about why people get sick, and opened my eyes to the incredible power we have within ourselves to heal using the right tools."
- Mike Koenigs

Trauma manifesting physically in the body is well researched, but few treatment options address the biological roots. Dr. Aimie Apigian is pioneering a new integrative approach. Her program uniquely examines how trauma biologically alters us, blocking our innate capacity to heal.

Apigian, a double board-certified physician in preventive and addiction medicine with a Master's in biochemistry, has informed over 450,000 people on the biology of trauma. Over 4,600 have taken her training and courses, working through their own trauma with her groundbreaking methods.

At the inagural Trauma Master Series Conference at Oxford University, Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk, the author of New York Times bestseller, The Body Keeps the Score, acknowledged her as the future of trauma. She has been featured alongside leading trauma authorities and functional medicine experts including Dr. Peter Levine, Dr. Gabor Mate, Dr. Steven Porges, and Dr. Bruce Lipton.

What sets Apigian apart is her focus on our trauma-altered biology. She's developed a step-by-step system that safely shifts biological blocks, integrating multiple modalities to accelerate healing. The results are improved health, relationships, reduced unhealthy coping mechanisms and more fulfilling lives.

Backed by the latest research, Apigian’s results-focused methods are the future of trauma treatment. Her transformative program empowers people to rewrite their biological story, reclaim their health and thrive once more.

“Healing from trauma takes work, but it’s absolutely possible,” said Apigian. “By changing our biology, we can change our lives. My program provides the science-based tools to unlock our body’s innate capacity to heal.”

To learn more about Dr. Aimie Apigian and her groundbreaking trauma healing program, visit her website at http://www.TraumaHealingAccelerated.com

Mike Koenigs
Superpower Accelerator
email us here

You just read:

The Trauma Healing Journey Gets Biologic with Dr. Aimie Apigian's Pioneering Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more