Idaho Travel Council Announces February MeetingJan30

BOISE, Idaho (January 30, 2024) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at the Inn at 500 Capitol (500 S Capitol Blvd., Boise, ID) on Wednesday, February 7, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (MT) with a strategic planning session following that afternoon and on the morning of February 8.

Agenda items include updates on the Visit Idaho tourism program and grants, Idaho legislation and the resident sentiment study. The council will also hear reports from Visit Boise, Boise Airport, and agencies of record Madden Media and Red Sky. The Idaho Travel Council strategic planning session will take place in the afternoon and on Thursday morning, February 8.

View the full ITC meeting agenda here. The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

